Myra Lowder Ballard "Gail" BurgessFebruary 14, 1938 - December 17, 2020Myra Lowder Ballard "Gail" Burgess, 82, of China Grove, passed away peacefully Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020, after a period of declining health.Born Feb. 14, 1938 in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Baxter Efird Lowder and Willie Pauline Tanner Lowder.In addition to her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her first husband, Reginald A. Ballard; second husband, John Charles (Jay) Burgess; and younger sister, Diane Pettigrew.Gail graduated from A.L. Brown High School, class of 1956. She spent her career working for companies such as Cannon Mills in sheet department, Walker Shoe MFG Co. Granite Quarry, Perfect Fit MFG Co. Richfield, Federal Pacific, New London, and Mt. Pleasant Knit MFG Co. She was an avid reader and enjoyed going to estate sales and auctions. Gail loved country and gospel music. She enjoyed listening and dancing to live music at the Concord Senior Center and the YMCA in Kannapolis, where she had many friends. Gail was a world traveler and loved visiting most of the United States, Canada, Mexico, Scotland, and especially places that had musical shows such as Branson, Mo., Pigeon Forge, Tenn., and Myrtle Beach, S.C.Gail is survived by her son, Jeffrey David Ballard; granddaughters, Alexandria and Allison Ballard, and Katrina Papacharalambous; great-grandson, Tiernan; brothers, Kenneth Ray Lowder and Michael Lowder (Carol).Funeral services to honor her life will be held at Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel in Kannapolis Monday, Dec. 21, at 1 p.m., with the Rev. Beaver Hammond officiating. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park.Whitley's Funeral Home