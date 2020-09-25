Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Myra "Denyse" Stowe
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Myra "Denyse" Stowe

January 28, 1951 - September 22, 2020

Myra Garmon "Denyse" Stowe, 69, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 22, 2020, at her residence, in Concord.

Denise was born Jan. 28, 1951, in North Carolina, to the late Brice Garmon and the late Frances Garmon. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Hugh Stowe.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 27, at Hartsell Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will follow at the Center United Methodist Church Cemetery at 1119 Union St. South in Concord.

Survivors include son, Ritchie Broome of Concord; brothers, Kevin Garmon of Concord and Roger Garmon also of Concord. Also surviving are her two grandsons, Dylan and Chandler Broome.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
27
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025
Sep
27
Funeral service
3:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE, Concord, NC 28025
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
