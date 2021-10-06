Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Nancy Janelle Bentley
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Nancy Janelle Bentley

Nancy Janelle Bentley, 86, of Mooresville, entered into her eternal home Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.

She was a beautiful soul that saw the best in everyone. Her love for God and devotion to her family defined her. To know her was a blessing and she touched so many hearts. The beach was her happy place, and this amazing wife, mom, mamaw, sister, daughter, and friend will never be forgotten.

A private service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in her name to the Church Youth or Choir Fund c/o West Corinth Baptist Church, 120 Corinth Church Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
5
Celebration of Life
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.