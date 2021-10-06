Nancy Janelle BentleyNancy Janelle Bentley, 86, of Mooresville, entered into her eternal home Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021.She was a beautiful soul that saw the best in everyone. Her love for God and devotion to her family defined her. To know her was a blessing and she touched so many hearts. The beach was her happy place, and this amazing wife, mom, mamaw, sister, daughter, and friend will never be forgotten.A private service to celebrate her life will be held Tuesday, Oct. 5.In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be made in her name to the Church Youth or Choir Fund c/o West Corinth Baptist Church, 120 Corinth Church Rd., Mooresville, NC 28115.Whitley's Funeral Home