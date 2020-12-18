Nancy M. DavisApril 4, 1929 - December 15, 2020Nancy M. Davis, 81, of Kannapolis, passed away Tuesday Dec. 15, 2020, after a period of declining health.Born April 4, 1939, in Cabarrus County, she was the daughter of the late Claude and Ida Sexton Puckett.A homemaker most of her life, Nancy did work at Gulledge Building Supply for a while in Kannapolis. She spent 63 years married to the love of her life , the Rev. Carol "Ted" Davis, who preceded her in death July 29, 2018. Nancy was of the Baptist Faith. She loved singing, baking, visiting the beach, western movies, gardening, her dachshund, but perhaps more than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.Nancy is survived by her son, Jesse Lee Davis of Kannapolis; three daughters, Tammy Rorie of Salisbury, Sherry Menius of Kannapolis, and Kim Sutherland and husband, Frank, of Kannapolis; six grandchildren, Beverly, Bubba, Ashlee, Travis, Courtney and Kyler; nine great-grandchildren, Britney, Summer, Chance, Gabe, Krimson, Jaxon, Tre, Gavin, Emery; a great-grandchild who is one the way, Kohen; and one great-great-grandchild, Adalyn. Aside from her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by a sister, Sally Puckett; and a great-granddaughter, Emily Menius.A funeral service to honor her life will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday Dec. 19, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel, 1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., in Kannapolis. Pastor Steve Sexton will officiate. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 11 a.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Those attending the services are asked to be respectful of the family and others and wear a mask and practice safe social distancing guidelines.Whitley's Funeral Home