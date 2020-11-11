Nancy Efird Culp
Nancy Efird Culp, 70, of Midland, passed away Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 at her home.
Nancy was born in Albemarle, in 1949, to the late Mary Florain Hartsell and Robert Lee Efird.
Nancy was a devoted Christian, mother and grandmother whose passion was serving the Lord, spending time with her family and caring for her dogs amongst other things.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Tillman Culp; sister, Mona Sue Efird; brother, Douglas Alan Efird; grandson, Ryan; and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh.
She is survived by five children, Rodney, Ava (Tim), Stacy (Dean), Niki (Johnny), and Megan (Ryan); sister, Karen Bryans; 14 grandchildren, Amanda, Timothy, Casey, Ryan, Cody, Steven, Misty, Brandon, Cameron, Justin, Bladen, Kellan, Hannah, and Briana; and 13 great-grandchildren.
The family will receive friends from 3 to 4 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 11, at New Grace Baptist Church, 1160 Warren Coleman Blvd., in Concord. The memorial service follow at 4 p.m., at New Grace Baptist Church in Concord officiated by Pastor Allen Montgomery.
Memorials may be made to a charity of your choice
; or New Grace Baptist Church, P.O. Box 567, Concord, NC 28026.
