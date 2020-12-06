Nancy Fling Fowler
November 9, 1931 - December 4, 2020
Nancy Fling Fowler, 89, passed away Dec. 4, 2020, at her home with family by her side.
She was born Nov. 9, 1931, in Washington D.C., to the late William Tolliver Fling and the late Margaret Everhart Fling. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Newton "Newt" Fowler Jr.
Nancy is survived by her children, Margaret Fowler and husband, Mark Porter, and Ed and wife, Sissy Fowler; grandchildren, whom she adored, Taylor Porter, Steven Porter, Brett and wife, Brittany Fowler, and Bryce and wife, Victoria Fowler; great-granddaughter, Nora; and many extended family members and friends.
A graveside service for Nancy will be held Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 2 p.m., at Oakdale Cemetery, 1500 N. Main St. in Mt. Airy.
Nancy enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed reading, sports, traveling, animals, and watching Catawba College sports.
In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations sent to Catawba College Athletic Department; gocatawbaindians.com
; and Cabarrus County Animal Shelter, 244 Betsy Carpenter Pl. SW, Concord, NC 28025.cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.