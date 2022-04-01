Menu
Nancy Letha Talbert
1964 - 2022
BORN
1964
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
460 Branchview Dr. NE
Concord, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 2 2022
10:00a.m. - 12:00p.m.
Hartsell Funeral Home & Crematory
Nancy Letha Talbert

February 1, 1964 - March 30, 2022

Nancy Letha Talbert, 58, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis.

Letha was born Feb. 1, 1964, in Cabarrus County, to the late Lewis Gregory Joyner and the late Nancy Ann Joyner.

The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Eddie Barbee. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park-Kannapolis, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., in Concord, will follow the service.

She is survived by her sons, Sonny Joyner (Emily) and Christopher Parker; and grandchildren, Lauren and Meghan.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
