Nancy Letha TalbertFebruary 1, 1964 - March 30, 2022Nancy Letha Talbert, 58, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at Transitional Health Services in Kannapolis.Letha was born Feb. 1, 1964, in Cabarrus County, to the late Lewis Gregory Joyner and the late Nancy Ann Joyner.The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Saturday, April 2, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The funeral service will follow at 12:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Eddie Barbee. Burial at Carolina Memorial Park-Kannapolis, 601 Mt. Olivet Rd., in Concord, will follow the service.She is survived by her sons, Sonny Joyner (Emily) and Christopher Parker; and grandchildren, Lauren and Meghan.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord