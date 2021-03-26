Menu
Naomi Linker Dorton
1925 - 2021
BORN
1925
DIED
2021
Naomi Linker Dorton

June 21, 1925 - March 25, 2021

Mrs. Naomi Linker Dorton, 95, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at the Caremoor Retirement Community in Kannapolis, following an extended illness.

She was born June 21, 1925, in Cabarrus County, to the late E.J. Linker and Nora Stowe Linker. She was a beloved spouse, mother, friend and "Meme." She was preceded in death by her son, Charles S. Dorton III; and her six siblings.

Naomi is survived by her childhood sweetheart and husband of 77 years, C.S. "Chub" Dorton; sons, Steve and his wife, Sandy, of Concord and Phil and his wife, Jamie, of Winston-Salem; three grandchildren, Jennifer, Grant and Lyndsey; and two great-grandchildren, Sawyer and Adrien.

A family graveside service will be held Saturday, March 27, at Roberta United Methodist Church, of which Naomi was a faithful member with the Rev. Perry Hines officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfuneralhomes.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
27
Graveside service
Roberta United Methodist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.