Nelda Arlene Donahue
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
ABOUT
A.L. Brown High School
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Nelda Arlene Donahue

September 17, 1943 - June 12, 2021

Nelda Arlene Donahue, 77, of Kannapolis, died unexpectedly at home, Saturday, June 12, 2021.

Nelda was born Sept. 17, 1943, to the late Claude Heath Donahue and Lila Walden Donahue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Eldon Donahue.

Nelda graduated from A.L. Brown High School's Class of 1960. She went on to lead a distinguished career with the former Southern Bell at their corporate office in Charlotte until her retirement. In earlier years, she loved taking long walks on the beach and collecting seashells. She dedicated her life to taking care of her parents and was an extremely humble and kind-hearted soul.

A private burial will take place at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Grew up with Nelda and Alton. Nelda gave me my first piece of music. Sorry regarding your loss. dfc
Dare Foster Cochran
June 22, 2021
I worked at Southern Bell and remember Nelda. She worked in the executive office and I worked in Human Resources so we interacted with other on many occasions. I remember her as a very professional employee. I recently learned her brother, Gary, was a member of my Sunday School class. Very fine family. I extend my condolences to Nelda´s family.
Martha Misenheimer
Work
June 14, 2021
So sad to hear of the death of Nelda. A close friend for many years. Cherish your precious memories at her home before Christmas for many years to enjoy her Christmas tree and fellowship with her and her precious Mom. Was always a joy to visit in their home. She was so faithful taking care of her Dad and Mom. God Bless all that knee and loved Nelda.
Hugh and Mary Lib Parker
Work
June 14, 2021
