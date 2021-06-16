Nelda Arlene DonahueSeptember 17, 1943 - June 12, 2021Nelda Arlene Donahue, 77, of Kannapolis, died unexpectedly at home, Saturday, June 12, 2021.Nelda was born Sept. 17, 1943, to the late Claude Heath Donahue and Lila Walden Donahue. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Eldon Donahue.Nelda graduated from A.L. Brown High School's Class of 1960. She went on to lead a distinguished career with the former Southern Bell at their corporate office in Charlotte until her retirement. In earlier years, she loved taking long walks on the beach and collecting seashells. She dedicated her life to taking care of her parents and was an extremely humble and kind-hearted soul.A private burial will take place at Lakeland Memorial Park in Monroe.Whitley's Funeral Home