Nellie Margaret Trull Bost
September 8, 1923 - June 18, 2021
Mrs. Nellie Margaret Trull Bost, 97, of China Grove Highway in Rockwell, went to be with her Lord peacefully at her home Friday, June 18, 2021.
Nellie was born Sept. 8, 1923, in Concord, to the late James T. Trull and Pansy Beam Trull.
She attended schools in Concord and graduated from Concord High School in 1943. She worked briefly as a hairdresser during World War II. After her fiancé returned from action in the war, they were married at Forest Hill Methodist Church, Jan. 6, 1946. Nellie was a homemaker for the first part of her married life. She loved to cook, clean, and take care of her children. After her youngest child was older, she started work. She worked for almost 20 years as a sales representative at the Salisbury Belk store in the Men's Department. She retired in 1985 and began taking care of her aging family and grandchildren. She was an active member of Forest Hill United Methodist Church, attending Sunday school and church services regularly until her health declined.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard W. Bost Sr. in 2004; and by four sisters, Gretchen Johnson, Dorothy Roseman, Mittie Ballard, and Nadine Eddleman.
Nellie is survived by her children, Bernard W. "Bernie" Bost Jr. of Concord, Emily B. Lyerly of Rockwell, and James S. "Jimmy" Bost (Kelly) of Harrisburg; grandchildren, Lindsay Bost of Harrisburg, Wesley Bost (Katee) of Concord, and Stephen Lyerly Jr. (Adrienne) of Huntersville; and great-grandchildren, Lucas Bost, River Bost, Sam Lyerly, and Nate Lyerly.
Her funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 23, at Forest Hill United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Mandy Jones. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends Tuesday, June 22, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials may be made to Forest Hill United Methodist Church, 265 Union St. N, Concord, NC 28025 or to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 474, Memphis, TN 38101.
A special thanks goes out to her caregivers who loved and cared for her as family, Glenda Jones, Sharon Osborne, Sherry Wood, Cyndi Frasier, and Joan Hardin.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 20, 2021.