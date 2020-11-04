Nicholas "Nick"Alexander Paul GibsonOctober 24, 1992 - November 2, 2020Nicholas "Nick" Alexander Paul Gibson, 28, of China Grove, passed away unexpectedly Monday, Nov. 2, 2020.Born in Long Island, N.Y., Oct. 24, 1992, Nick was the son of Darin Kent Gibson and Rachael Willingham Gibson. His grandfather, Vernon Gibson, preceded him in death.An extremely gifted and talented musician, Nick was self-taught and had a true talent for his craft. He loved music, was a great singer-songwriter and played with The Chroma Divide. Nick loved the mountains, being in nature, the state of Montana and his family dearly. He had a huge heart, gave the best hugs in the world and had a great sense of humor – loving to make everyone laugh.Those left to cherish his memory are his parents, Darin and Rachael Gibson of China Grove. He also leaves behind his sister, Brittany Gardner and husband, Greg; along with his grandparents, Paul and Denise Willingham and Susan Williams. He also leaves behind many aunts, uncles and cousins.A celebration of life visitation service for Nick will be held Thursday, Nov. 5, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home.Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home