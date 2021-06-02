Nicholas Brown
November 30, 1982 - May 17, 2021
Nicholas Allan Brown, 38, of Cabarrus County, went to be with the Lord Monday, May 17, 2021, surrounded by family and friends. A life so beautifully lived deserves to be beautifully remembered.
Nicholas was born Nov. 30, 1982, in St. Louis, Mo., the son of Joan Diane Brown and Buster Lynn Brown.
Nick's family relocated to North Carolina in 1989. He graduated from Central Cabarrus High School in 2001. Nick was an Eagle Scout and a member of the Order of the Arrow. He worked at Excel Truck Group in Charlotte as a counterparts salesman. Nick loved travelling with his Mom, being outdoors, hunting and fishing with his Dad, and loved hanging out with his friends. He also enjoyed tinkering with "gadgets" to make them work. Nick unselfishly chose to be an organ donor to continue to help others.
He is survived by his mother, Joan (Thompson) Brown of Charlotte; his father, Buster Lynn Brown of Salisbury; his uncles and aunts, Keith and Kim Brown of Ballwin, Mo., Robert and Cindy Nugent of Bloomsdale, Mo., Steve Brown of Bloomsdale, Mo., Greg (late) and Cindy Brown of Ste. Geneviève, Mo., and Frank and Denise Schillinger of Ste. Geneviève, Mo.
Nick was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, James (Gib) and Ruth Thompson of Desloge, Mo.; paternal grandparents, Buster and Estelle Brown of Bloomsdale, Mo.; uncle, William "Bill" Brown of Bloomsdale, Mo.; and aunt, Janice Helms of Bloomsdale, Mo.
A celebration of life service will be held Saturday, June 26, at 11 a.m., at Harris Depot Park in Harrisburg.
Contributions in memory of Nick Brown can be made to LifeShare Carolinas at www.lifesharecarolinas.org/get-involved/show-your-support/
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 2, 2021.