Norman Rockford FinkOctober 30, 1930 - February 24, 2021Norman Rockford Fink, 90, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus, in Concord.Mr. Fink was born Oct. 30, 1930, in Dawson, Okla., to the late James Harper Fink and the late Lillie Hartsell Fink. He was also preceded in death by sisters, Dorothy Fink and Irene Cope Fink; and brother, James Hartsell Fink.A private graveside service was scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 27, at 2 p.m., in New Gilead Cemetery in Concord. The service was officiated by the Rev. Bobby Talent.Survivors include nephew, Robert Cope Jr. of Concord; niece, Judy Cope Sachs of Belleair, Fla.; great-nephew, Robert Cope III, wife, Ripple; great-great-nephews, Ajay and Dhillon; and great-great-niece, Annika of Irvine, Calif.Mr. Fink served in the U.S. Army active duty for two years starting in 1956, then one year in the Reserves. He was stationed in Germany for 15 months.The Fink Farm, a joint venture of Norman and his late brother, Hartsell, offered unique products and services. Norman was a lifelong farmer whose work ethic and values were reflected in the management of his beloved farm.The family is grateful for current and past caregivers and farm hands, who made it possible for Norman to remain on his farm.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord