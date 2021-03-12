Norma L. BallardApril 2, 1939 - March 10, 2021Norma L. Ballard, 81, of Kannapolis, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health.Born April 2, 1939, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Abner Frank and Ethel Lorraine Benge Sharpe.Norma and her husband, Charles, owned and operated Allied Finance Company in Kannapolis for many years. She loved doing word search puzzles, loved being on Facebook talking with her grandchildren, and loved her canine companion, Molly.Norma is survived by four children, Mark Anthony Ballard and wife, Benita, of Salisbury, Cynthia Lee Wellmon and husband, Mark, of Salisbury, Charles Eric Ballard and wife, Teresa, of Kannapolis, and Lori Ann Crisp and husband, Samuel David, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Stephens of Kannapolis.A funeral service to honor Norma's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. The Revs. John Futterer and Samuel Crisp will officiate. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at the funeral home, prior to the service.Whitley's Funeral Home