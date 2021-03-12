Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Norma L. Ballard
1939 - 2021
BORN
1939
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Norma L. Ballard

April 2, 1939 - March 10, 2021

Norma L. Ballard, 81, of Kannapolis, passed into eternal rest Wednesday, March 10, 2021, after a period of declining health.

Born April 2, 1939, in Rowan County, she was the daughter of the late Abner Frank and Ethel Lorraine Benge Sharpe.

Norma and her husband, Charles, owned and operated Allied Finance Company in Kannapolis for many years. She loved doing word search puzzles, loved being on Facebook talking with her grandchildren, and loved her canine companion, Molly.

Norma is survived by four children, Mark Anthony Ballard and wife, Benita, of Salisbury, Cynthia Lee Wellmon and husband, Mark, of Salisbury, Charles Eric Ballard and wife, Teresa, of Kannapolis, and Lori Ann Crisp and husband, Samuel David, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and a sister, Ann Stephens of Kannapolis.

A funeral service to honor Norma's life will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. The Revs. John Futterer and Samuel Crisp will officiate. Interment will follow in Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1 p.m., Saturday, March 13, at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 12, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
13
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Mar
13
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My Prayers are with you. God will take care of you.
Renita Caldwell
March 13, 2021
My prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to the Ballard Family in this your time of great sorrow.
Michael York
March 13, 2021
ms norma was a very sweet lady ill allways remember her encouraging words she was an inspiration sending prays to the family great people
ricky l darnell
March 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results