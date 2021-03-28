Norma Vivian Cochran Humberger
October 8, 1932 - March 25, 2021
Norma Vivian Cochran Humberger, 88, of Concord, passed away Thursday, March 25, 2021, at her home, surrounded by her family.
A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, March 28, at Roberta United Methodist Church, officiated by the Rev. Randy Wall.
Norma was born Oct. 8, 1932, in Concord, to the late John W. Cochran Sr. and Rebecca Furr Cochran. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Jack Humberger; and brother, Dan Cochran.
Norma had worked for many years in Concord as a custodian in the school system and was a member of the Concord Red Hatters. She loved to travel, going to visit her sister in California as much as possible. Norma also adored animals and enjoyed training dogs. She always had a great looking yard, as she enjoyed doing yardwork and gardening. Norma had in infectious laugh and always had a positive word to say.
She is survived by her brother, J.W. Cochran Jr. of Concord; sister, Eunice Mattera of California; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Alzheimer's Association
-Western Carolina Chapter, 4600 Park Road #250, Charlotte, NC 28209, in honor of her sister, Eunice.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.