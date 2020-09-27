Norma Miller Wilkerson
November 7, 1938 - September 25, 2020
Norma Miller Wilkerson, 81, of North Myrtle Beach, S.C., passed away Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, at River Park Senior Living in Little River, S.C.
Norma was born Nov. 7, 1938, in Concord, and lived in Lumberton, Raleigh, and North Myrtle Beach. She was preceded in death by her mother, Theo Morrison Miller; father, Marshall Miller; sister, Alice Miller Allison; and son, William Alan Lippard.
She is survived by her brother, Marshall Miller and wife, Carolyn, of Winston-Salem; two sons, Hunt Lippard and wife, Wendy, of Raleigh, and Trent Lippard and girlfriend, Amanda, of Little River; brother-in-law, James Allison and wife, Malinda, of Pinehurst; two nephews, Jim Allison and wife, Marianne, of Charleston, S.C., and Brad Allison of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
Norma retired from a long career at the North Carolina Welcome Center. Prior to that, she worked for Century 21, as a real estate agent, in Lumberton. Norma had a love for beach music and shagging. She especially enjoyed spending time with friends and family. Her bright smile and contagious laugh lit up any room.
A visitation will be held at Lee Funeral Home Tuesday, Sept. 29, from 5 to 7 p.m. A private burial will be held at Oakwood Cemetery in Concord, Thursday, Oct. 1, at 1 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
.
Lee Funeral Home & Crematory of Little River/North Myrtle Beach of S.C.www.leefhandcrematory.com