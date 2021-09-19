Dr. O.M. "Don" WilliamsFebruary 13, 1937 - August 27, 2021Dr. O.M. "Don" Williams, 84, of Concord, passed away at his home Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, due to Congestive Heart Failure.He was born Feb. 13, 1937, in Union County, to the late Oscar and Ruby Williams.He was a 1956 graduate of Winecoff High School, and served a tour of duty in the U.S. Air Force at Schilling A.F.B. Kansas. After his military service, he graduated from Wingate Junior College, where he was an outstanding athlete, lettering in baseball, basketball and football and received the prestigious J. Howard Williams Best Athlete Award in 1960. He was a member of the 1958 Pine Bowl Team, which was honored in 2005, as Wingate University's first "Team of Distinction" and was inducted into the Wingate Sports Hall of Fame in 1993. He attended Catawba College on a football scholarship and graduated in 1963.He was a teacher and boys' basketball coach at Winecoff High School and after consolidation of Cabarrus County Schools, was a teacher, boys' basketball coach and assistant football coach at the new Northwest Cabarrus High School. He also served as principal at Harrisburg Elementary School, associate superintendent of Cabarrus County Schools and was superintendent of Iredell County Schools for 10 years, retiring in 1991.He earned his master's degree from Appalachian State University in 1968, and Doctor of Education degree from Duke University in 1976.After retiring from education, he owned and operated Rockin' W. Stables, the home of World Grand Champion Mules, John-Henry, Ramblin Rose, Scotty-Belle, D.W.'s Crow, Screamin' Jimmy, Buster, John-Henry the Second, and Mountain View Bubba Lu. For more than 15 years, his grandchildren, and sons-in-law brought home many trophies and blue ribbons from Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama and the North Carolina State Fair in Raleigh.He is survived by his wife, Scotty Shepherd Williams; two daughters, Donna Furr and husband, Tim, and Lori Strickland and husband, Bryan, all of Concord; grandchildren, Katherine "Katie"Furr Marburger and husband, Chadd of Concord, Meredith Furr Sheehan and husband, Mike of Mooresville, Lewis Bryan Strickland and Anna Claire Strickland of Concord; great-grandchildren, Avery Katherine Marburger and Luke Timothy Marburger. Also surviving are two sisters, Virginia Brooks of Aldersgate in Charlotte and Eunice Simpson and husband Mike of Harrisburg; two nieces, Teresa Gandy and husband, Ron of Concord, and Gina Clark and husband, Joey of Midland.Due to COVID-19, a graveside service was held Monday, Aug. 30, at 4 p.m., at Gilwood Presbyterian Church Cemetery, officiated by the Rev. Charles Blasdell. Pallbearers were Lewis Strickland, Shawn Robinson, Bryan Strickland, Mike Sheehan, Tim Furr, Chadd Marburger, Mike Irvin and Dr. Jim Shepherd.Memorials may be made to Gilwood Presbyterian Church, "Scholarship Fund," 2993 Odell School Rd., Concord, NC 28027.Whitley's Funeral Home