Oralee Caroline Harvell
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Service
Apr, 17 2022
1:00p.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
Oralee Caroline Harvell

Grandmother has gone. She got a ticket for one last trip that she regrets is only one way. She packed her red hat, her gardening gloves, her favorite Elvis album, and a pair of practical shoes. She set them in her purple suitcase alongside her laugh and her hugs. Oralee Caroline Harvell, 82, departed this world Sunday, April 10, 2022.

A memorial service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Sunday, April 24, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. The family will receive friends from 1 to 1:45 p.m., Sunday, at Lady's Funeral Home.

Ms. Harvell was born Nov. 27, 1939, in Stanly County. She was a daughter of the late Philas Harvell and Ethel Harvell.

She leaves behind many loved ones; two sons, James "Eddie" and Doug McEachern and their wives, Mary Ann and Donna; a sister she loved so much she just had to be next door neighbors with, Ruth Simpson; two granddaughters who will never forget all the memories in her strawberry kitchen, Heather and Sarah Rose; her best friend and adopted daughter, Mary Seamon; her special friend and companion, Clarence "Jr." Lane; and many, many others.

She left her recipes and her secrets for perfect Dolly curls, but most importantly she left us knowing that we were loved. Grandmother has gone, but her adventure continues.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.
