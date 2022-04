Patricia Ann Harwood Aycock



April 3, 1934 -



June 12, 2021



Mrs. Patricia Ann Harwood Aycock, 87, of China Grove, passed away Saturday, June 12, 2021. She held a variety of jobs during her lifetime, lastly as a secretary at her husband's business. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil E. "Gene" Aycock Sr. Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory is assisting the family of Mrs. Aycock.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.