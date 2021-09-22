Patricia Ann Cockman CavinessMay 6, 1949 - September 18, 2021Mrs. Patricia Ann Cockman Caviness, 72, of Concord, passed away Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House.A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 23, at Broadus Baptist Church, officiated by the Rev. Robert "Bob" Greene and the Rev. Jesse Watkins, with burial to follow at West Concord Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday, Sept. 22, at Wilkinson Funeral Home from 6 to 8 p.m.Pat was born May 6, 1949, in Moore County, to the late Coline Frances Maness Cockman and Jesse James Carlton Cockman. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Jerry Cockman.Pat was a wonderful woman who enjoyed tending her flowers, gardening and being with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandsons. Wedding planning was a hobby of hers and she loved creating original gowns, flower arrangements and wedding cakes. She could even cater the wedding if needed. She also loved the outdoors and was an avid deer hunter.She is survived by her husband of 57 years, Windell Farrell Caviness; daughter, Joanne Caviness Stikeleather (Jerry); sons, Joey Caviness (Gina), and Chris Caviness (Tonya); siblings, Roger Cockman (Angela), Becky Kennedy (Jimmy), Jimmy Cockman (Becky), and Shirley Davis (Ricky); grandchildren, Samantha Tuz (Jimmy), Elisabeth Mann (Brett), Sarah Lattin (Steven), Taylor Burgesser (Andrew), Matthew Caviness, Jacob Stikeleather (Lacie), and Chrissy Caviness; and great-grandsons, J.T. Tuz, Thomas Lattin, Torque Tuz, and Waylon Burgesser.Wilkinson Funeral Home