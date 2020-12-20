Patricia Ann Couch
June 28, 1950 - December 16, 2020
Patricia A. Couch, 70, of Crossnore, passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at her residence in Crossnore.
She was born June 28, 1950, in Cabarrus County, a daughter of the late John Teague and the late Elsie Fink Huneycutt. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, John Teague.
She attended Central Piedmont Community College, where she received her Dental Assistant Degree. She retired from Phillip Morris Industries. Patty loved her shih tzu's and football. Spending time with her family was the most treasured moments she had.
Patricia leaves behind to cherish her memory her husband, Johnny Couch of Crossnore; daughter, Amy (Michael) Odom of Boone; daughters, Alisa Smith of Charlotte, and Rachel (T.) Gibbs of Lebannon, Tenn.; grandsons, Benry Odom, Sonny Gibbs, and Dylan Smith; granddaughter, Layla Gibbs; and sister-in-law, Joan Teague of Kannapolis.
The family would like to extend their sincere appreciation to Hospice and Palliative Care of the Blue Ridge, and ask that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to them.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared with the Couch family by visiting our website www.rsfh.net
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 20, 2020.