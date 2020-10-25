Menu
Patricia Dianne Shue
1947 - 2020
BORN
1947
DIED
2020
Patricia Dianne Shue

August 2, 1947 - October 21, 2020

Patricia Dianne Shue, 73, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

Mrs. Shue was born Aug. 2, 1947, to Pauline Shoe Eudy and the late Bill A. Eudy. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her daughter, Jatana Shue; grandson, Joseph Shue and brother, Terry Eudy.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 to 2:15 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 25, at House of Worship, 49 Georgia St., in Concord. The funeral service will follow at 2:30 p.m., officiated by Pastor Brandon Chase.

Patricia is survived by, husband, Walter Shue; sons, Eric Kee, Marty Shue and wife, Stephanie, Anthony Shue and wife, Amber; daughters, Angela Shue, Melissa Beasley and husband Jeff; 12 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; brother, Rick Eudy; and sister, Brinda Paone.

Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord

www.hartsellfh.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
25
Visitation
1:30p.m. - 2:15p.m.
House of Worship
49 Georgia St., Concord, North Carolina
Oct
25
Funeral service
2:30p.m.
House of Worship
49 Georgia St., Concord, North Carolina
Funeral services provided by:
Hartsell Funeral Home - Concord
