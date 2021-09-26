Menu
Patricia Ann Hartsell Guy
1953 - 2021
BORN
1953
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Concord High School
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Patricia Ann Hartsell Guy

Mrs. Patricia Ann Hartsell Guy, 67, of Concord, loving wife and mother, passed away Thursday, Sept. 23, 2021, at Atrium Health Cabarrus in Concord.

A memorial service is scheduled for 11 a.m., Wednesday, Sept. 29, at Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church. The Rev. Chuck Overcash will officiate. The family will receive friends following the service at the church.

Mrs. Guy was born Oct. 30, 1953, in Cabarrus County. She was a daughter of the late Hubert Hartsell and Violet Sloop Hartsell. She was a graduate of Concord High School, class of 1972, and a member of Clermont Freewill Baptist in Kannapolis. She enjoyed traveling to Wilmington and fishing. Patricia loved life and especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Patricia also enjoyed baking.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Mary Ruth Hartsell; brother, Michael "Mike" Hartsell; and stepmother, Helen Hartsell.

Mrs. Guy is survived by her husband, Benny Charles Guy; two daughters, Elizabeth Thomason and husband, Derrick, of Wilmington, Michelle Lambert and husband, Jon, of Concord; two stepsisters, Linda Eudy and husband, Chuck and Betsy Bost and husband, Mike, both of Concord; step brother, Butch Gray and wife, Robin; nine grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; a loving niece, Angela Keller, along with many other special nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to the Charitable Giving, American Liver Foundation, P.O. Box 299, West Orange, NJ 07052; or https://liverfoundation.org/for-patients/donate-now/.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 26, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
29
Memorial service
11:00a.m.
Prince of Peace Free Will Baptist Church
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home

Benny so sorry for your loss, cherish the great memories, and look forward to your reunion in Heaven one sweet day. Thoughts and prayers are with you and family my brother.
Buzz Osment
Friend
October 1, 2021
