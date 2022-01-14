Menu
Patricia Drake Masius
1936 - 2022
1936
2022
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Patricia Drake Masius

January 22, 1936 - January 11, 2022

Patricia Drake Masius, 85, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at Atrium Health Cabarrus.

She was born Jan. 22, 1936, in Greensboro, to the late William Caswell and the late Mildred Michaux Drake. Mrs. Masius was a graduate of Asheboro High School and the Duke University School of Nursing. Mrs. Masius was a member of Epworth United Methodist Church, where she was active in United Methodist Women, the Hot Dog Ministry, and served on several committees. She also led the Wagner Bible Study and was a Stephen Minister.

Mrs. Masius was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alfred G. Masius Jr.; and sister, Marcia D. Bennett.

She is survived by her son, Dr. William and wife, Mary Masius of Concord; daughter, Virginia R. Masius of Greensboro; two grandchildren, Meghan Masius of New York and Benjamin Masius of Richmond, Va.; sister, Elizabeth D. Berryhill of Raleigh; niece and three nephews; her friend and caregiver, Jean Lamb; many extended family members and lots of friends.

A service to celebrate her life will be held at Epworth United Methodist Church, 1030 Burrage Rd. in Concord, Saturday, Jan. 15, at 1 p.m. The family will greet friends from 12:15 to 1 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Compassion Fund at Epworth United Methodist Church.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 14, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
15
Service
12:15p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Rd., Concord, NC
Jan
15
Service
1:00p.m.
Epworth United Methodist Church
1030 Burrage Rd., Concord, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
