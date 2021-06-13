Patrick Shane KarrikerAugust 23, 1972 - June 10, 2021Patrick Shane Karriker, 48, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.Shane was born in Rowan County, Aug. 23, 1972, attended China Grove Elementary School, graduated from East Rowan High School and attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College where he received his BLET. Shane was employed with the Salisbury Police Department as a Sergeant.He is survived by his mother, Pamela Safrit of Concord; father and stepmother, Steve and Jean Karriker of Salisbury; partner, Julie Myers, mother of his adoring children, Elli, Miles and Emma; brother, Scott Karriker; and stepbrothers, Tommy and Greg (Amelia) Jackson.A memorial service will be held Monday, June 14, at World Hope Worship Center, 2203 Mooresville Rd., in Salisbury, at 3 p.m. Chaplains Russ Moore and Tom Teichroew will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor's choice.Shane cherished his family, loved his brothers and sisters in blue, fellow emergency services and others related to the law enforcement community.Summersett Funeral Home