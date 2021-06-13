Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Patrick Shane Karriker
1972 - 2021
BORN
1972
DIED
2021
ABOUT
East Rowan High School
FUNERAL HOME
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
1315 West Innes Street
Salisbury, NC
Patrick Shane Karriker

August 23, 1972 - June 10, 2021

Patrick Shane Karriker, 48, of Cleveland, N.C., passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.

Shane was born in Rowan County, Aug. 23, 1972, attended China Grove Elementary School, graduated from East Rowan High School and attended Rowan-Cabarrus Community College where he received his BLET. Shane was employed with the Salisbury Police Department as a Sergeant.

He is survived by his mother, Pamela Safrit of Concord; father and stepmother, Steve and Jean Karriker of Salisbury; partner, Julie Myers, mother of his adoring children, Elli, Miles and Emma; brother, Scott Karriker; and stepbrothers, Tommy and Greg (Amelia) Jackson.

A memorial service will be held Monday, June 14, at World Hope Worship Center, 2203 Mooresville Rd., in Salisbury, at 3 p.m. Chaplains Russ Moore and Tom Teichroew will officiate. The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m., prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to organizations of the donor's choice.

Shane cherished his family, loved his brothers and sisters in blue, fellow emergency services and others related to the law enforcement community.

Summersett Funeral Home

www.summersettfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 13, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
14
Visitation
2:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
World Hope Worship Center
2203 Mooresville Rd.,, Salisbury, NC
Jun
14
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
World Hope Worship Center
2203 Mooresville Rd, Salisbury, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Summersett Funeral Home, Inc. & Cremation Center - Salisbury
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Shane was a good person, and an excellent patrolman. He gave me my one and only speeding ticket when he worked for Spencer PD. I also knew him from GE, along with his step-mom Jean. I know he was well loved by his family, department, EMS, and the community. Keeping his family in thought and prayers.
Heather Hill
Acquaintance
June 14, 2021
My Deepest Sympathy to the Karriker Family. I had the pleasure of working with Shane at GE along with his step-mother..Jean. I Pray for God to comfort...lead...guide and protect you now...and in days to come.....
Michael Davis
Friend
June 13, 2021
Julie, Elli, Miles, Emma, & family, We are incredibly sorry to hear of your loss. We think the world of your family and will continue to keep you in our prayers. With Love, Starr & Bella
Starr Ward
Other
June 12, 2021
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results