Patsy Belle Overcash Anderson
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Patsy Belle Overcash Anderson

Ms. Patsy Belle Overcash Anderson, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home in Kannapolis.

A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at St. Enoch Lutheran Cemetery. The Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Enoch Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kannapolis.

Ms. Anderson was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Philip Emanuel Overcash and Jessie Belle Wilson Overcash. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Cam Moylon; and sisters, Phyllis Leigh Isenhour, Joyce Ann Overcash and Lois Jane Hilton.

Ms. Anderson is survived by her partner, Carl Raatz of Kannapolis; two nieces, Nancy Jackson and husband, Mike, of Holly Springs and Pam Helms of Kannapolis; three nephews, Mike Isenhour and wife, Julma, Chris Isenhour and wife, Susie, and Mark Isenhour and wife, Annette, all of Sanford; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.

Memorials may be sent to St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Lady's Funeral Home

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jun
12
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
St. Enoch Lutheran Church Cemetery
701 Campbell Avenue, Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Lady's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Patsy was & will always be one of the greatest ladies I have ever known! Beautiful inside & out. I will forever treasure our friendship & memories. Rest in peace my Dear, Dear Friend!
Tammy Weaver
June 9, 2021
Patsy was always a kind and enjoyable person. My condolences.
Gene Trexler
Work
June 7, 2021
So sorry to hear of Patsy's death. She was a great lady and will be missed. May God grant her family and friends grace and peace.
John Mark Beam
June 5, 2021
One of the sweetest most caring woman I've had the pleasure to have know for many many years. I will miss her dearly her red hair raspy voice and her undying kindness she extended to all she ever knew or met. May she rest in eternal peace.
Peggy and Jim Garney
June 5, 2021
