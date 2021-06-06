Patsy Belle Overcash AndersonMs. Patsy Belle Overcash Anderson, 82, passed away Wednesday, May 26, 2021, at her home in Kannapolis.A graveside service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, June 12, at St. Enoch Lutheran Cemetery. The Rev. Dale Cline will officiate. Interment will follow at St. Enoch Lutheran Church Cemetery in Kannapolis.Ms. Anderson was born Feb. 6, 1939, in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Philip Emanuel Overcash and Jessie Belle Wilson Overcash. She was a member of St. Enoch Lutheran Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Cam Moylon; and sisters, Phyllis Leigh Isenhour, Joyce Ann Overcash and Lois Jane Hilton.Ms. Anderson is survived by her partner, Carl Raatz of Kannapolis; two nieces, Nancy Jackson and husband, Mike, of Holly Springs and Pam Helms of Kannapolis; three nephews, Mike Isenhour and wife, Julma, Chris Isenhour and wife, Susie, and Mark Isenhour and wife, Annette, all of Sanford; and numerous great-nieces and -nephews.Memorials may be sent to St. Enoch Lutheran Church, 701 Campbell Ave., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or Hospice & Palliative Care of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home