Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Paul Charles Harkey
1937 - 2022
BORN
1937
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Home
8559 Cook Street
Mount Pleasant, NC
Paul Charles Harkey

February 2, 1937 - January 1, 2022

Paul Charles Harkey, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Brian Center in Concord.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery.

Mr. Harkey was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Cabarrus County, to the late Lex and Catherine Smith Harkey. He attended Mount Pleasant Schools. Paul was married to Rose Page Harkey in 1957, and they were always loving parents and grandparents. He built a successful business with his family that continues today, Harkey Brothers Heating and Air. Paul and Rose were devoted members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He was also a long-time member of the Mt. Pleasant Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Harkey; and sister, Mary Jane Casper.

Paul is survived by his sons, Tim Harkey (Charlene), Daniel Harkey (Karen) and Chris Harkey (Lori); daughter, Debra Cobden; brother, David Harkey (Judy); sister, Rachel Seaford (Ken); nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be directed to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
4
Graveside service
2:00p.m.
Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery
NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Gordon Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
3 Entries
My wife Nancee and I also send out our deep sympathies to the friends and family of Paul. His body may have left this earth, but he left a part of himself here on earth that we will admire and cherish the rest of our lives. He was self described to us as simply " Ol Paul ". He has left this earth in better shape than he found it. I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity for Paul to enter our lives. We speak of him often and will continue to do so. The thoughts of him always bring up a smile. The warmth of that smile will be with us forever. Paul, ya done good my friend.
Mike Propst
Work
January 5, 2022
Kathy and I send our deepest sympathies to all the family. My Dad, Charlie, and the Harkey Brothers go back along way! I was able to work with Paul many times back in the late 70´s and 80´s, always a pleasure. He will be missed.
Mike Sehorn
Work
January 4, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Home
January 2, 2022
Showing 1 - 3 of 3 results