My wife Nancee and I also send out our deep sympathies to the friends and family of Paul. His body may have left this earth, but he left a part of himself here on earth that we will admire and cherish the rest of our lives. He was self described to us as simply " Ol Paul ". He has left this earth in better shape than he found it. I am truly blessed to have had the opportunity for Paul to enter our lives. We speak of him often and will continue to do so. The thoughts of him always bring up a smile. The warmth of that smile will be with us forever. Paul, ya done good my friend.

Mike Propst Work January 5, 2022