Paul Charles Harkey
February 2, 1937 - January 1, 2022
Paul Charles Harkey, 84, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022, at Brian Center in Concord.
A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 4, in Mt. Olive Lutheran Church Cemetery.
Mr. Harkey was born Feb. 2, 1937, in Cabarrus County, to the late Lex and Catherine Smith Harkey. He attended Mount Pleasant Schools. Paul was married to Rose Page Harkey in 1957, and they were always loving parents and grandparents. He built a successful business with his family that continues today, Harkey Brothers Heating and Air. Paul and Rose were devoted members of Mt. Olive Lutheran Church. He was also a long-time member of the Mt. Pleasant Lions Club. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, John Henry Harkey; and sister, Mary Jane Casper.
Paul is survived by his sons, Tim Harkey (Charlene), Daniel Harkey (Karen) and Chris Harkey (Lori); daughter, Debra Cobden; brother, David Harkey (Judy); sister, Rachel Seaford (Ken); nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be directed to Mt. Olive Lutheran Church, 9400 Gold Hill Rd., Mt. Pleasant, NC 28124.www.gordonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 2, 2022.