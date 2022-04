Paula Sutton Wilson



Mrs. Paula Sutton Wilson passed away Wednesday, April 13, 2022.



A funeral service will be held Monday, April 18, at 8 p.m., at Wilkinson Funeral Home. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m.



Wilkinson Funeral Home is assisting the Wilson family.



Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 17, 2022.