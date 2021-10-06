Pauline Freeze BeaverMrs. Pauline Freeze Beaver, 98, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Big Elm Nursing Center in Kannapolis.A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Greg Sloop will officiate. Interment at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis will follow. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.Mrs. Beaver was born July 5, 1923, in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Floyd "Coon" Freeze and Carrie Craven Freeze. She graduated from Landis High School and retired from Cannon Mills after over 40 years of service. She was a member of Kannapolis Church of God where she taught Sunday school for 42 years.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard R. Beaver; son, Leonard Ray Beaver; three sisters, Julie Freeze, Mary Wallace and Helen Keever; and two brothers, Paul Freeze and Bill Freeze.Mrs. Beaver is survived by her son, Allen D. Beaver and wife, Diane, of Kannapolis; daughter, Kaye B. Kluttz of Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Erica, Brian, Susan, David, Elizabeth, Lindsay and Meredith; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.Memorials may be sent to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory