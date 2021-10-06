Menu
Pauline Freeze Beaver
FUNERAL HOME
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd.
Kannapolis, NC
Pauline Freeze Beaver

Mrs. Pauline Freeze Beaver, 98, of Kannapolis, passed away Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, at Big Elm Nursing Center in Kannapolis.

A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 9, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Dr. Greg Sloop will officiate. Interment at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis will follow. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home, prior to the service.

Mrs. Beaver was born July 5, 1923, in Rowan County. She was a daughter of the late Floyd "Coon" Freeze and Carrie Craven Freeze. She graduated from Landis High School and retired from Cannon Mills after over 40 years of service. She was a member of Kannapolis Church of God where she taught Sunday school for 42 years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard R. Beaver; son, Leonard Ray Beaver; three sisters, Julie Freeze, Mary Wallace and Helen Keever; and two brothers, Paul Freeze and Bill Freeze.

Mrs. Beaver is survived by her son, Allen D. Beaver and wife, Diane, of Kannapolis; daughter, Kaye B. Kluttz of Charlotte; seven grandchildren, Erica, Brian, Susan, David, Elizabeth, Lindsay and Meredith; 10 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

Memorials may be sent to Kannapolis Church of God, 2211 West A St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory

www.ladysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Visitation
12:30a.m. - 1:45p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Oct
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
Lady's Funeral Home
268 N. Cannon Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
3 Entries
Mrs. Pauline was a precious lady in my home church! I have so many memories of her and her sweet smile. Keeping the family in my prayers
Crystal Hill Combs
Other
October 5, 2021
She was a lovely lady, glad to have met her. Sorry for your loss.
Julie Thompson
October 5, 2021
Very sorry to hear of your loss. She was a sweet lady.
Julie & Rick Thompson
Friend
October 5, 2021
