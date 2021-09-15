Pearl Elizabeth Fullam
June 4, 1937 - September 11, 2021
Pearl Elizabeth Foster Fullam, 84, of Landis, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Five Oaks Manor in Concord.
She was born June 4, 1937, in Kannapolis, to Augustus and Mary Griffey Foster. She attended Kannapolis City schools. She worked as a labeler in the sewing room for Cannon Mills for many years. She was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church.
In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Monroe Fullam; son, David Monroe Fullam; and 11 brothers and sisters.
Pearl is survived by her daughter, Tammy F. Yandle and husband, Phillip, of Kannapolis; son, Alan Fullam and wife, Annette, of Landis; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, and many nieces and nephews and cousins, all whom she loved dearly.
A memorial service will be held at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., in Kannapolis, Friday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Caitlyn Lai officiating. The family will greet friends, right outside the church following the service.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church; The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society
(LLS) Charlotte; or the American Heart Association
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.