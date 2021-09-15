Menu
Pearl Elizabeth Fullam
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
650 Industrial Ave
Salisbury, NC
Pearl Elizabeth Fullam

June 4, 1937 - September 11, 2021

Pearl Elizabeth Foster Fullam, 84, of Landis, passed away Saturday, Sept. 11, 2021, at Five Oaks Manor in Concord.

She was born June 4, 1937, in Kannapolis, to Augustus and Mary Griffey Foster. She attended Kannapolis City schools. She worked as a labeler in the sewing room for Cannon Mills for many years. She was a member of North Kannapolis United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents, Pearl was preceded in death by her husband, Clyde Monroe Fullam; son, David Monroe Fullam; and 11 brothers and sisters.

Pearl is survived by her daughter, Tammy F. Yandle and husband, Phillip, of Kannapolis; son, Alan Fullam and wife, Annette, of Landis; beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren; one brother, and many nieces and nephews and cousins, all whom she loved dearly.

A memorial service will be held at North Kannapolis United Methodist Church, 1307 N. Main St., in Kannapolis, Friday, Sept. 17, at 2 p.m., with Pastor Caitlyn Lai officiating. The family will greet friends, right outside the church following the service.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, face masks and social distancing will be required.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to North Kannapolis United Methodist Church; The Leukemia And Lymphoma Society (LLS) Charlotte; or the American Heart Association.

Carolina Cremation

www.carolinacremation.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Sep. 15, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Sep
17
Visitation
outside the church following the service
NC
Sep
17
Memorial service
2:00p.m.
North Kannapolis United Methodist Church
1307 N. Main St, Kannapolis, NC
Carolina Cremation Service - Salisbury
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
To Pearl´s Family, So sorry to hear about Pearls passing. May God give you peace & comfort at this time. My thoughts and prayers are with you all.
Janet Fitzpatrick
Friend
September 17, 2021
Aunt Pearl was one of the sweetest ladies I have ever known. I loved to listen to her tell of growing up in the Foster family where she was the baby sister to a dozen siblings. We surely miss her and have the deepest sympathy for Alan and Tammy.
James and Colleen Foster
Family
September 16, 2021
May your memories of the wonderful times you shared with your loved one comfort you and your family, today and always.
American Heart Association
September 15, 2021
