Pecolia E.M. Davis
1943 - 2021
BORN
1943
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
McGuire Funeral Service, Inc.
7400 Georgia Avenue NW
Washington, DC
Pecolia E.M. Davis

June 20, 1943 - February 20, 2021

Pecolia Eugenia McCain Davis, 77, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home in Upper Marlboro, Md.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie M. McCain; and father, Warner E. McCain; brothers, G. Lee McCain, Franklin McCain, Artestia McCain, Herman Threatt and her sister Hazel Kyler. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Davis; two sisters, Warner McCain James, Ishtor McCain Green (James); two loving best friends, Ethel Johnson (Reginald), Marcia Hooper (Samuel); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 6, at Divine Peace Lutheran Church, 1500 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. The visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/9245285931?pwd=cUxXNzh6dnMxRU9HTUIwVmgvOTV1UT09 Meeting ID: 924 528 5931.

McGuire Funeral Service - Washington, D.C.

www.mcguire-services.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 5, 2021.
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends. To Pam I have already told you that you were a great daughter and you allowed your momma to spell her rose while here on earth. Love you.
Tracey Ward
Friend
March 6, 2021
To the family,

I would like to extend my condolences to you. Life is truly precious and when we lose our loved ones it breaks our heart. Please know that God is there as a source of comfort and strength. He will hold on to you and help you get through this difficult time. Isa. 41:10.
March 3, 2021
Co-worker at Takoma Education Campus. I could count on her to make sure that the students received their physicals for sports.
John I Jackson
Coworker
March 3, 2021
