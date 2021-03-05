Pecolia E.M. Davis
June 20, 1943 - February 20, 2021
Pecolia Eugenia McCain Davis, 77, peacefully passed away Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at her home in Upper Marlboro, Md.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Mattie M. McCain; and father, Warner E. McCain; brothers, G. Lee McCain, Franklin McCain, Artestia McCain, Herman Threatt and her sister Hazel Kyler. She is survived by her daughter Pamela Davis; two sisters, Warner McCain James, Ishtor McCain Green (James); two loving best friends, Ethel Johnson (Reginald), Marcia Hooper (Samuel); as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 6, at Divine Peace Lutheran Church, 1500 Brown Station Rd., Upper Marlboro, MD 20772. The visitation will be held at 10 a.m. with the service following at 11 a.m. The service will be livestreamed via Zoom, https://zoom.us/j/9245285931?pwd=cUxXNzh6dnMxRU9HTUIwVmgvOTV1UT09
Meeting ID: 924 528 5931.
McGuire Funeral Service - Washington, D.C.www.mcguire-services.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 5, 2021.