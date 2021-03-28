Menu
Peggy Joyce Campbell
1932 - 2021
BORN
1932
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home
2916 Union Road
Gastonia, NC
Peggy Joyce Potts Campbell

September 25, 1932 - March 24, 2021

Peggy Joyce Potts Campbell, 88, passed away peacefully on March 24, 2021, at her residence, with her loving family by her side.

She was born in Hartford, Conn., Sept. 25, 1932. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Edward G. Campbell; and son, Eddie Campbell; siblings, Herman and Edith.

Peggy retired from Parkdale Mills as an executive secretary. She was an avid reader and enjoyed old movies. Peggy was a loving wife, mother and grandmother.

Survivors include her daughters, Donna Wheeler and her husband, Tony, Kathy Trudnak and her husband, Tony; son, Jeff Campbell and wife, Mitzi; grandchildren, Meagan Lee, Kristen Perrigo, RobTrudnak, Ben Trudnak and Joanna Trudnak; and great-grandchildren, Ella, Anna, Parker and Ross V.

Services will be private. Interment will be at Hollywood Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Heart Society of Gaston County, 1201 East Garrison Blvd., Gastonia, NC 28054.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, if you feel the need to stay home, a card or phone call to the family will be appreciated.

Withers and Whisenant Funeral Home and Cremation Service

www.withersandwhisenantfuneral.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 28, 2021.
Jay and Sally and family
March 27, 2021
