Peggy Sue Caton
1946 - 2021
BORN
1946
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne
Concord, NC
Peggy Sue Brady Caton

June 24, 1946 - December 24, 2021

Mrs. Peggy Sue Brady Caton, of Union St. S, in Concord, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Carolina Memorial Park officiated by the Rev. Karen Kiser Odor. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.

Peggy was born June 24, 1946, in Salisbury, to Maxine Williams Spivey and the late Clarence L. "Doc" Brady. She was preceded in death by husband, Bailey W. Caton Jr.; and sister, Patsy Brown. Peggy graduated from North Stanly High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked for a number of years at Hormel in Charlotte, and was very involved with the family business, Karpet Korner. She also worked as a paralegal for Barbara Hollingsworth and later for Kraus and Phillips. Peggy enjoyed gardening and her dog "Gus;" along with being very family-oriented and she loved her grandchildren. Peggy was also involved with CVAN.

Peggy is survived by children, Jeff Baker and wife, Shirley of Salisbury, Rhonda Crisp and husband, Eric of Graham, and Matthew Caton and wife, Melissa of Concord, Gregory Hartsock of Concord; grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, and Brittany Baker, Chandler, Carter, A.J. Caton, and River; mother, Maxine W. Spivey of Richfield; and brothers, Bobby Brady of Gold Hill and John Brady of Richfield.

The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Duke University Hospital for their love and care.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 29, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Would like to say good bye to my lung friend I will miss seeing you at lab core. God Bless your family.
Patricia Register
January 2, 2022
Peggy & I became acquainted when I worked as a caregiver for Carmen... Peggy was working at Rick Kraus' office... she loved doggies as much as I did ! & I remember her talking about Gus !! She was certainly a big asset to the firm... she will be missed for sure...
Lori Jones
December 29, 2021
