Peggy Sue Brady CatonJune 24, 1946 - December 24, 2021Mrs. Peggy Sue Brady Caton, of Union St. S, in Concord, passed away Friday, Dec. 24, 2021, at Duke University Hospital.A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 29, at Carolina Memorial Park officiated by the Rev. Karen Kiser Odor. The family will greet friends following the service at the cemetery.Peggy was born June 24, 1946, in Salisbury, to Maxine Williams Spivey and the late Clarence L. "Doc" Brady. She was preceded in death by husband, Bailey W. Caton Jr.; and sister, Patsy Brown. Peggy graduated from North Stanly High School and Salisbury Business College. She worked for a number of years at Hormel in Charlotte, and was very involved with the family business, Karpet Korner. She also worked as a paralegal for Barbara Hollingsworth and later for Kraus and Phillips. Peggy enjoyed gardening and her dog "Gus;" along with being very family-oriented and she loved her grandchildren. Peggy was also involved with CVAN.Peggy is survived by children, Jeff Baker and wife, Shirley of Salisbury, Rhonda Crisp and husband, Eric of Graham, and Matthew Caton and wife, Melissa of Concord, Gregory Hartsock of Concord; grandchildren, Taylor, Ashley, and Brittany Baker, Chandler, Carter, A.J. Caton, and River; mother, Maxine W. Spivey of Richfield; and brothers, Bobby Brady of Gold Hill and John Brady of Richfield.The family wishes to thank the doctors, nurses and staff of Duke University Hospital for their love and care.Wilkinson Funeral Home