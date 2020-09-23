Peggy FlowersSeptember 19, 2020Evelyn "Peggy" Moose Flowers went peacefully to be with her Lord Saturday, Sept.19, 2020, at Wesley Woods of Newnan, Ga.Peggy was the youngest child of the late Archie Leroy Moose and Edna Miller Moose. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ray Patrick "June" Flowers Jr.; brother, Dr. Roy Clifton Moose; and sister, Mildred Jeanette Moose.She is survived by daughter, Kay Flowers Driver (Steve); son, Patrick Flowers (Sharon); four grandchildren, Angela Annas (Roger) of Hudson, Michael Driver (Tim) of Oakland, Calif., Julianne Bradford (Tip) of Smyrna, Ga., and Suzanne Benson (Robby) of Sharpsburg, Ga.; and four great-grandchildren.Peggy was a longtime resident of Landis, a member of First United Methodist Church Landis and retired as a bookkeeper from Propst Brothers Distributing.A visitation will be held Saturday, Sept. 26 from 1 to 2:30 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis, with a graveside service following at 3 p.m., at West Lawn Memorial Park in China Grove.Whitley's Funeral Home