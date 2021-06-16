Menu
Peggy Joyce Clayton Gentle
Peggy Joyce Clayton Gentle

Mrs. Peggy Joyce Clayton Gentle, 79, passed away Sunday, June 13, 2021, at Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.

A funeral service is scheduled for Saturday, June 19, at Midway United Methodist Church, at 2 p.m. The Rev. Dr. Carl Manuel Jr. will officiate. Interment will follow at Carolina Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Saturday, June 19, at the church, prior to the service.

Mrs. Gentle was born Jan. 26, 1942, in Concord. She was a daughter of the late Spencer Kenneth Clayton and Ophelia Overcash Clayton.

She was a member of Midway United Methodist Church in Kannapolis, the Northwest Cabarrus Bible Teaching Association and the Singing Saints Choral Group.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Wayne F Gentle.

Mrs. Gentle is survived by two daughters, Tessa Phipps (Benny) of Concord, and Waynette G. York (Curtis) of Julian; a son, Tim Gentle (Tammy) of Mount Pleasant; a brother, Kenneth A. Clayton (Martha) of Kannapolis; and a sister, Sarah Melton of Kannapolis. She is also survived by six grandchildren, Adam Troutman (Kassie), Jami York, Hollie York, Justin Wyatt (Alisha), Brittany Rogers (Adam), Amanda Williams; five great-grandchildren; and lifelong family friend, Lisa Prichard.

Memorials for Peggy may be sent to: Northwest Bible Teaching Association, P.O. Box 3242, Concord, NC 28025; Midway United Methodist Church, 108 Bethpage Rd., Kannapolis, NC 28081; or to Tucker Hospice, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jun. 16, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
Wonderful memories of Peggy and her committment to United Methodist Women. God gave her a beautiful voice which she shared so joyously. Soar with the angels, dear friend.
ARLENE H Clark
Other
June 16, 2021
So sorry to hear if Peggy's passing. I have such fond memories of times with the Clayton family.
Joyce Lazenby Gillon
June 16, 2021
