Peggy Lucille Tucker RitchieDecember 7, 1931 - November 27, 2020Peggy Lucille Tucker Ritchie, 88, of Concord, passed away Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, at Pruitt Health in Harrisburg.A drop-in viewing for those whom would like to pay their respects will be held Sunday, Nov. 29, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Hartsell Funeral Home in Concord. The graveside committal service will follow with entombment at 2 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis and will be officiated by the Rev. Dr. Rodney Quesenberry.Born Dec. 7, 1931, in Stanly County, she was the daughter of the late Tannas Bascom and Maude Hinson Tucker. She was preceded in death by her sister, Helen Tucker Hagler; and brother, Tannas Bascom "Tim" Tucker Jr.She was a graduate of Harrisburg High. Prior to retiring, she served as the secretary for the director and principal of Stonewall Jackson School. She was a past Worthy Matron of Wright G. Campbell Order of the Eastern Star in Concord. She was a former Western Square dancer with the Kannapolis Cannoniers. She was a member of Broadus Baptist Church in Concord.Survivors include her husband of 68 years, Hubert Foy Ritchie; their son, Tannas Dale Ritchie and wife, Johnna, of Concord; sister, Sadie Tucker Steen and husband, Joe, of Rockingham; two grandchildren, Ethan Ritchie and wife, Nichole, of Franklin, Tenn., and Kendal Ritchie of Concord; great-grandchild, Charlotte Ritchie; and many nieces and nephews.Memorials may be made to Broadus Baptist Church, 59 Green St. SW, Concord, NC, 28027.Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord