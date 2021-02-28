Menu
Peggy Austeen Fite Medlin
1933 - 2021
BORN
1933
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Peggy Austeen Fite Medlin

November 19, 1933 - February 25, 2021

Peggy Austeen Fite Medlin, 87, of Kannapolis, joined her beloved husband, Cecil in the arms of the Lord Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021.

Born Nov. 19, 1933, in Caldwell County, she was the daughter of the late Quincy Abernathy Fite Sr. and Mae Goodman Fite.

During her working years, Peggy was a cafeteria manager with Kannapolis City Schools. Peggy loved raising and mentoring children, volunteering with the Exceptional Children's Program in Kannapolis City Schools, and she loved Christmas. She was very active in Lakewood Baptist Church. A great cook, Peggy was known for her awesome fried chicken, potato salad, and her famous oatmeal cookies.

Surviving Peggy are four children, Cathy Lang and husband, William, of Granger, Ind., Kim Lee and husband, Roger, of Vale, Kelli Powell and husband, Gregg, of Catawba, and Becky Clark and husband, James, of Kannapolis; eight grandchildren, Casey Rickard, Christy Foster, Megan Mise, Madison Powell, Jon Clark, Keith Clark, Aaron Clark and Zach Clark; 16 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Louise McGuire and Pat Blackmon; her favorite canine companion, Jake; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A memorial jubilee service to honor Peggy's life will be held at 1 p.m., Monday, March 1, at Whitley's Funeral Chapel Kannapolis. Pastor Steve Leigh of Lakewood Baptist Church will officiate. Interment will follow in West Lawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family respectfully requests memorial donations be made to the Shriner's International Headquarters, 2900 Rocky Point Dr., Tampa, FL 33607; or Lakewood Baptist Church, 806 Klutz St., Kannapolis, NC 28081.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Feb. 28, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
1
Visitation
11:00a.m. - 1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd, Kannapolis, NC
Mar
1
Memorial service
1:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Our thoughts and prayers are with her family during this difficult time. May you find comfort in the love and support of friends and family, knowing she is with her brothers and sisters in Heaven.
Ronald & Jamie Fite
Family
February 28, 2021
