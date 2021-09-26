Penny Ann Brown FortnerAugust 16, 1958 - September 17, 2021Penny Ann Brown Fortner, 63, of Kannapolis, went into her heavenly home Friday, Sept. 17, 2021.Penny was born Aug. 16, 1958, in Cabarrus County, to the late Ross Macwee Brown and Helen Beck Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two sons, Randy Fortner and Alan Huffman.Penny worked as a surgery scheduler for OrthoCarolina for the past 17 years and had many close coworkers. She was a faithful member of The Brook Church in China Grove. She enjoyed going shopping. She dearly loved her family and cherishing spending time with them above all.Those left to cherish her memory include her beloved husband of 40 years, Guy Fortner; four children, Geynell Fortner, Steven Huffman Jr., Jennifer (Kyle) Winecoff, and Trent Fortner; 14 grandchildren, one great-granddaughter and one great-grandchild on the way; brother, Ross "Curley" (Peggy) Brown; sister, Patsy (Danny) Davis; special cousin, Becky (Randy) Miller; two great-godgrandchildren, Kyrie Williams and Addi Williams; and dear friend, Sharon Fishel.The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, at The Brook Church in China Grove. The funeral will follow and begin at 12 p.m., at The Brook Church with Pastor Jon Harless officiating. Burial will immediately follow the service at West Lawn Memorial Park.In lieu of flowers, memorials in Penny's memory may be made to The Brook Church, 2290 Hwy 29 S, China Grove, NC 28023.Whitley's Funeral Home