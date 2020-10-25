The Rev. Peter Ning寧威亞牧師 The Rev. Peter Ning, (1.28.1922-10.22.2020), will be remembered as a humble, most diligent and faithful missionary statesman and prayer warrior. A centenarian whose life spans across two centuries (20th-21st) that bridges two Asia and Americas Continents, through Relational Evangelism, church planting (two cities in Taiwan, across three cities in Ohio, North Carolina and Virginia), Creative Access Ministry to his home province Sichuan in China, and Discipleship across global Chinese diasporas in five Continents with fruits that remain for eternity for His glory." (RCCDC: Reaching Chinese Communities Diasporas for Christ)The Rev. Ning is survived by his loving daughter, Esther, Tien Hwe 寧天慧 Ning of Concord; and three grandchildren, Arron Deckard and wife, Misty, Kailee Deckard and Tristan Brown.Pastor Ning came to the United States with his wife and daughter in 1978. He was Pastor and member of the Charlotte Chinese Baptist Church. Pastor Peter Ning will be remembered by his family as a faithful husband to Mrs. Tsung Yu Lee Ning, loving father to Esther, prayerful grandfather to his grandchildren. Pastor Ning is loved not only by his family, but also by friends and network of former church members across the United States and greater China areas as a pioneering church planter and loving pastor with a great heart for evangelism, great hospitality, warm fellowship and lasting genuine friendship; even until his last days his kindness to brothers and sisters with a "glass of water," compassion, and generous support to missionaries and missions shall be remembered.A funeral service is scheduled for 2 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 27, at Lady's Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Frank Zhu will officiate. Burial will follow at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis. The family will receive friends from 12 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service.Lady's Funeral Home & Crematory