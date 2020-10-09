Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Phyllis Ann Gilmore
1951 - 2020
BORN
1951
DIED
2020
Phyllis Ann Gilmore

November 29, 1951 - October 2, 2020

Phyllis Ann Gilmore, 68, of Sarah Dr. NW, in Concord, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, at her son's residence.

She was born Nov. 29, 1951, in Cabarrus County, to the late William Nathaniel Neal and the late Alice "Fat" J. Gilmore.

Phyllis was educated in the Cabarrus County School System. She attended Central Cabarrus High School and graduated from Rowan Cabarrus Community College. Phyllis was formerly employed with Fieldcrest Cannon Mills for 20 plus years and Atrium Health-Cabarrus. Phyllis was a former member of Rock Hill AME Zion Church where she served as an Usher and Missionary. She was a currently a faithful member of New Life Baptist Church.

Services will be held today (Friday, Oct. 9), at Clark Funeral Home Chapel. She will lie-in-state from 1 to 2 p.m. A funeral service will follow at 2 p.m.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by a brother, Harry William Neal; and sister, Ethel Neal Vandiver,

Those who shall forever cherish her memory include her only son, Kevin "Nook" Gilmore (Latricia) of Concord; her only grandson, who was her pride and joy, Kendall Gilmore; two sisters, Lillie Neal Thomas of Charlotte and Betty Neal Graham (the Rev. Rollins) of Indian Trail; brother, Leonard Gilmore of Concord; uncle, Shake Gilmore Jr. of Concord; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Due to COVID-19, masks must be worn to all services.

Clark Funeral Home, Inc.

www.clarkfuneralhomeinc.com
To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
9
Lying in State
1:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Oct
9
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
923 INDIANA STREET, Kannapolis, NC 28083
Funeral services provided by:
CLARK FUNERAL HOME - Kannapolis
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
1 Entry
My Friend,

We spent years apart not realizing that "God" was one day going to put us together. We didn’t know "when" where or "how" but God said "I will make it happen” and he did. We learned that later in years we were both struggling with the same disease (CANCER). We began to share together, cry together, Facebook together and pray together. We sent messages back and forth even when I move to Georgia, her comment was "Cat, you might be miles away but you're only minutes from my mind. I cherished Phyllis because we were so much alike, very independent and sometime very out spoken. I will miss our Facebook conversations, the warm words that we shared together and the uplifting of each other when we were going thru. Phyllis, I will miss you but I have no doubts that you made it into “HEAVEN”. Hold down the forth and we will connect again.

My Dear Fried

Catherine Alex-Adams
Acquaintance
October 8, 2020