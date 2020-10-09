My Friend,



We spent years apart not realizing that "God" was one day going to put us together. We didn’t know "when" where or "how" but God said "I will make it happen” and he did. We learned that later in years we were both struggling with the same disease (CANCER). We began to share together, cry together, Facebook together and pray together. We sent messages back and forth even when I move to Georgia, her comment was "Cat, you might be miles away but you're only minutes from my mind. I cherished Phyllis because we were so much alike, very independent and sometime very out spoken. I will miss our Facebook conversations, the warm words that we shared together and the uplifting of each other when we were going thru. Phyllis, I will miss you but I have no doubts that you made it into “HEAVEN”. Hold down the forth and we will connect again.



Catherine Alex-Adams Acquaintance October 8, 2020