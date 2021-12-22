Phyllis Coleman Carter GriffinJune 2, 1932 - December 17, 2021Phyllis Coleman Carter Griffin, 89, of Concord, passed away Friday, Dec. 17, 2021.A service of Witness to the Resurrection will be held Tuesday, Dec. 28, at 2 p.m., in Rocky River Presbyterian Church sanctuary.Phyllis was born June 2, 1932, to the late Alfred and Ethel Coleman. Phyllis was also preceded in death by sister and brother-in-law, Mae and Homer Christy; and long-time companion, Phil Penninger.Phyllis graduated from Concord High School and Evans Business College. She retired from UNCC College of Education where she was an Administrative Assistant to the Dean for 35 years. Phyllis was also an aerobics instructor for the City of Concord Parks and Rec.She is survived by her children, Neal and Debbie Carter, and Tamra and Chris Kuhn; grandchildren, Candace and Shawn Johnson, Shawn and Sherena Haigler, Nolan and Alba Kuhn, Israel and Jessica Haigler, Aaron and Victoria Kuhn; nine great-grandchildren; nephews and nieces, Mack and Julie Christy, Phillip and Amanda Christy, and Jeanine and Joe Wilson.The family would like to thank the nurses at Taylor Glen and Lake Norman Hospice for their kindness and care.In lieu of flowers memorials can be given to Rocky River Presbyterian Church where Phyllis was a member.Wilkinson Funeral Home