Phyllis LeeMarch 1, 1935 - June 15, 2021Phyllis Goodman Lee, 86, of Concord, passed away Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at the Tucker Hospice House in Kannapolis.Friends and family are invited to celebrate her life Saturday, June 19, at Mt. Olivet UMC in Concord. Receiving will be in the Ray Allen Memorial Parlor from 1 to 2:15 p.m. Funeral services will follow at 2:30 p.m.Phyllis was born March 1, 1935, in Concord to the late Hugh Jackson Goodman Sr. and Mary Patterson Goodman. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Lee; brother, Hugh Jackson "Jack" Goodman Jr.; and sister, Alice G. Lee.Phyllis was a lifelong resident of the Winecoff community in Concord. She was raised on her family's dairy farm near Cook's Crossing and attended Winecoff High School, where she was a standout basketball player.Phyllis was married for over 66 years to her high school sweetheart, Bob Lee. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Phyllis loved spending time at their North Myrtle Beach, S.C., beach house, with Bob and their family. Owning a beach house was a dream come true. She and Bob also enjoyed traveling during retirement and made many memorable trips to Europe.Phyllis has been a lifelong member of Mt. Olivet UMC of Concord. She is grateful for the care and kindness the congregation showed for her and Bob through their lives, especially in their last years.Phyllis is survived by her daughters, Renda Lee Welch (Chris) of Raleigh and Robbie Lee Fisher (Alan) of Kannapolis; granddaughters, Lauren Elizabeth Welch and Erin Welch Robbins (Joe), both of Raleigh; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Lee Robbins and Jacob Michael Robbins.In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Olivet UMC, 301 Mt. Olivet Church Road, Concord, NC 28025; or Hospice of Cabarrus County, 5003 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.Phyllis loved receiving fresh flowers and encourages you to take flowers to someone special in your life. She also asks that the next time you look out over the ocean waves, think of how much she loved the beach and let her live again in your heart.Ridge Funeral Home & Cremation Service