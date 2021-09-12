Phyllis Johnson MartinDecember 24, 1935 - September 9, 2021Ms. Phyllis Johnson Martin, daughter of the late Albert "Jack" Johnson and the late Willie Ophelia Strong Johnson, was born Dec. 24, 1935, in Kannapolis. She departed this earthly realm Thursday, Sept. 9, 2021, at her residence in Northfield, Ohio, surrounded by family, after a short period of declining health. She was 85 years old.Ms. Martin graduated from G.W. Carver High School in 1953, attended Winston-Salem Teachers' College (now Winston-Salem State University) and then earned her Bachelor's and Master's degrees from Cleveland State University and Case Western Reserve, respectively, in Cleveland, Ohio. In 1997, she retired as Head of Community Services for the Cleveland Public Library. From 1956 to 1958, Ms. Martin served in the Women's Army Corp in Ft. Worth, Texas, where she was honorably discharged.A memorial service will be held Wednesday, Sept. 15, at Northfield Baptist Church in Northfield, Ohio.In lieu of flowers, donations in her name may be made to the G.W. Carver School Alumni Association; and the Kannapolis African American Museum and Cultural Center, Inc.Survivors include her sons, Mark Martin of Northfield, Ohio, and Phillip Martin and wife, Janelle, of Chantilly, Va.; former husband, Frank Martin of Cleveland, Ohio; brothers, Dr. Larry B. Johnson and wife, Carolyn, of Glen Burnie, Md., Albert Wayne Johnson of Roanoke, Va., and Mark Brown of Cleveland, Ohio; sisters, the Rev. Jacqueline Nolton of Cliffwood, N.J., Mae Coleman and husband, Shedrick, of Concord, and Patricia Johnson of Glen Burnie, Md.; grandchild, Elle Martin of Chantilly, Va.; devoted sister-in-law, Marie Crawford of Macedonia, Ohio; other relatives; and a host of friends.E.F. Boyd and Son Funeral Home