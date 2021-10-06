Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Phyllis Ann Beaver Ritchie
1937 - 2021
BORN
1937
DIED
2021
ABOUT
Northwest Cabarrus High School
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Phyllis Ann Beaver Ritchie

October 24, 1937 - September 29, 2021

Phyllis Ann Beaver Ritchie, 83, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Morningside of Concord, due to the effects of dementia.

Phyllis was born in Oct. 24, 1937, in Cabarrus County.

After graduating from Catawba College, she began her 57-year teaching career, most of which was spent at Northwest Cabarrus High School as a business education teacher.

In addition to her school activities, Phyllis was involved in many various church activities, as well as community chorus, Civitans, and a 36-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa, honorary sorority for women educators.

Phyllis is survived by her son, Randy Ritchie (Amy); daughter, Cherri Farrell (Nick); grandchildren, Krystina Ritchie and Jordyn, Kaelyn,and Brenna Farrell; great-granddaughter, Éowyn; brother, the Rev. Tommy Beaver; and sister, Linda Cherry.

Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Wayne Ritchie; parents, Della and Lewis Beaver; and brother, Lewis Bennett Beaver.

A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home, followed by graveside internment at Carolina Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County fundraise at atriumhealthfoundation.org or to the Alzheimer's Association at act.alz.org.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
8
Visitation
6:00p.m. - 8:00p.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home
Oct
9
Funeral service
11:00a.m.
Whitley's Funeral Home Chapel
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd., Kannapolis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation as requested by the family.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Whitley's Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
1 Entry
My Deepest Sympathy to the family. She was a great asset to Northwest Cabarrus High School. So many students loved her.
Kimberly Simpson Honeycutt
October 11, 2021
Showing 1 - 1 of 1 results