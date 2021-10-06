Phyllis Ann Beaver Ritchie
October 24, 1937 - September 29, 2021
Phyllis Ann Beaver Ritchie, 83, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021, at Morningside of Concord, due to the effects of dementia.
Phyllis was born in Oct. 24, 1937, in Cabarrus County.
After graduating from Catawba College, she began her 57-year teaching career, most of which was spent at Northwest Cabarrus High School as a business education teacher.
In addition to her school activities, Phyllis was involved in many various church activities, as well as community chorus, Civitans, and a 36-year member of Alpha Delta Kappa, honorary sorority for women educators.
Phyllis is survived by her son, Randy Ritchie (Amy); daughter, Cherri Farrell (Nick); grandchildren, Krystina Ritchie and Jordyn, Kaelyn,and Brenna Farrell; great-granddaughter, Éowyn; brother, the Rev. Tommy Beaver; and sister, Linda Cherry.
Phyllis was preceded in death by her husband, Homer Wayne Ritchie; parents, Della and Lewis Beaver; and brother, Lewis Bennett Beaver.
A visitation will be held Friday, Oct. 8, from 6 to 8 p.m., at Whitley's Funeral Home in Kannapolis. The funeral service will be held Saturday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m. at Whitley's Funeral Home, followed by graveside internment at Carolina Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cabarrus County fundraise at atriumhealthfoundation.org
or to the Alzheimer's Association
at act.alz.org
.
Whitley's Funeral Homewww.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 6, 2021.