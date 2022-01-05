Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Phyllis Kaye Wilburn
1951 - 2022
BORN
1951
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
1904 Lancaster Avenue
Monroe, NC
Phyllis Kaye Wilburn

August 1, 1951 - January 2, 2022

Phyllis Kaye Wilburn, 70, of Mount Pleasant, passed away Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022, at Atrium Health – Cabarrus.

A memorial service honoring her life will be held at 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 8, at Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 1260 North College St. in Mount Pleasant, officiated by the Rev. Earl Bradshaw. The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m., at the church, prior to the service.

Phyllis was the daughter of the late Clifton and Estelle Slaughter Groves, born Aug. 1, 1951, in Greenville, Ky. She attended Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church and worked as a caregiver for children during her life. She taught Sunday school for children for many years at Glorieta Baptist Church. She loved gospel music and was a devoted woman of faith. Phyllis enjoyed time with her family, especially shopping trips and caring for her grandchildren. At home, she enjoyed a good television movie on Lifetime, yet she was always ready to go on trips with her girls. She was preceded in death by brother, Glendal Groves.

She is survived by her three daughters, Tammy Fisher (Brad), Michelle Trombley (Michael) and Cynthia Fabricius (Joshua); "Mawmaw's" grandchildren, Adam, Alex and Andrew Fisher, Meric and Mason Trombley and Caleb and Jackson Fabricius; sisters, Geraldine Carter, Nancy Simons and Linda Smith.

Memorials in honor of Phyllis may be directed to Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 1260 North College St., Mount Pleasant, NC 28124.

www.gordonfuneralhome.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Jan. 5, 2022.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Jan
8
Visitation
1:00p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
1260 North College St., Mount Pleasant, NC
Jan
8
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church
1260 North College St., Mount Pleasant, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Gordon Funeral Service, Inc.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Richard and Nancy Boulware
January 7, 2022
Much Love Always
January 5, 2022
Offering our deepest condolences during this time.
The Staff of Gordon Funeral Service
January 5, 2022
