Rachel Eugenia DavisJuly 20, 1943 - March 24, 2022Rachel Eugenia Davis, 78, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.Rachel was born July 20, 1943, in Rowan County, and was the daughter of the late Erwin Karriker and Margaret Chambers Karriker.Mrs. Davis was a longtime waitress for Captain's Galley restaurant. She loved to make light rolls in her spare time. She was known by her family as a good cook, and her meals were enjoyed by all.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Waller; her brothers, Paul, Jack, and Jerry Karriker; sisters, Alice Bost, Ann McNeely, and Hazel Karriker; as well as two grandchildren, Brittany Shae Waller and Joshua Brown Waller.Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie Waller Shepherd (Larry); son, Samuel Waller (Tangela); and daughter-in-law, Sharron Waller. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters, Judy Curlee, Mary Ruth Owens (Jack), and Carolyn Timms; brother, Jim Karriker; along with eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the father of her children, Bill Waller; and special friend, Everette Rary.A visitation for Rachel will be held Sunday, April 3, from 2:15 to 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd. in China Grove. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd. in China Grove.The family of Mrs. Davis would like to thank the staff of Liberty Hospice of Thomasville, Liberty Commons Nursing Home and to Patty Russell for the loving care provided during her illness.Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home