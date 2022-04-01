Menu
Search by Name
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
Rachel Eugenia Davis
1943 - 2022
BORN
1943
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
1420 North Main St.
China Grove, NC
UPCOMING SERVICE
Visitation
Apr, 3 2022
2:15p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Concordia Lutheran Church
Send Flowers
Rachel Eugenia Davis

July 20, 1943 - March 24, 2022

Rachel Eugenia Davis, 78, of Mooresville, passed away Thursday, March 24, 2022.

Rachel was born July 20, 1943, in Rowan County, and was the daughter of the late Erwin Karriker and Margaret Chambers Karriker.

Mrs. Davis was a longtime waitress for Captain's Galley restaurant. She loved to make light rolls in her spare time. She was known by her family as a good cook, and her meals were enjoyed by all.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Billy Waller; her brothers, Paul, Jack, and Jerry Karriker; sisters, Alice Bost, Ann McNeely, and Hazel Karriker; as well as two grandchildren, Brittany Shae Waller and Joshua Brown Waller.

Those left to cherish her memory are her daughter, Debbie Waller Shepherd (Larry); son, Samuel Waller (Tangela); and daughter-in-law, Sharron Waller. Additionally, she is survived by her sisters, Judy Curlee, Mary Ruth Owens (Jack), and Carolyn Timms; brother, Jim Karriker; along with eight grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by the father of her children, Bill Waller; and special friend, Everette Rary.

A visitation for Rachel will be held Sunday, April 3, from 2:15 to 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd. in China Grove. Following the visitation, a memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. at Concordia Lutheran Church, 185 Concordia Church Rd. in China Grove.

The family of Mrs. Davis would like to thank the staff of Liberty Hospice of Thomasville, Liberty Commons Nursing Home and to Patty Russell for the loving care provided during her illness.

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home

www.linn-honeycutt.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 1, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
3
Visitation
2:15p.m. - 3:00p.m.
Concordia Lutheran Church
185 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove, NC
Apr
3
Memorial service
3:00p.m.
Concordia Lutheran Church
185 Concordia Church Rd., China Grove, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.