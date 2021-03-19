Rachel Joyce KrimmingerJanuary 26, 1954 - March 17, 2021Rachel Joyce Krimminger, 67, of Concord, passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, March 17, 2021.She was born in Mecklenburg County, Jan. 26, 1954, to the late James Foster Ammons Jr. and the late Rachel Joyce Cline Ammons.Joyce leaves behind her loving husband of 33 years, Gerald W. Krimminger; her children, Jennifer and husband, Sherrill Cody, Melissa Ridenhour Hartsell, Malcolm Mangum III, Chris and wife, Robin Krimminger, and Brian and wife, Tonya Krimminger; her wonderful grandchildren, Anna Little, Jenna Cody, Lilly Mangum, Lawson VonCannon, London VonCannon, Taylor Krimminger, and Bailey Krimminger; her brother, James (Jimmy) Ammons III; her sister, Janet Barker; many extended family members and lots of friends.A graveside service for Joyce will be held at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord, Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.mIn lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joyce's honor to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.