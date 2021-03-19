Menu
Rachel Joyce Krimminger
1954 - 2021
BORN
1954
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery
3892 Hwy 73E
Concord, NC
Rachel Joyce Krimminger

January 26, 1954 - March 17, 2021

Rachel Joyce Krimminger, 67, of Concord, passed away peacefully with family by her side Wednesday, March 17, 2021.

She was born in Mecklenburg County, Jan. 26, 1954, to the late James Foster Ammons Jr. and the late Rachel Joyce Cline Ammons.

Joyce leaves behind her loving husband of 33 years, Gerald W. Krimminger; her children, Jennifer and husband, Sherrill Cody, Melissa Ridenhour Hartsell, Malcolm Mangum III, Chris and wife, Robin Krimminger, and Brian and wife, Tonya Krimminger; her wonderful grandchildren, Anna Little, Jenna Cody, Lilly Mangum, Lawson VonCannon, London VonCannon, Taylor Krimminger, and Bailey Krimminger; her brother, James (Jimmy) Ammons III; her sister, Janet Barker; many extended family members and lots of friends.

A graveside service for Joyce will be held at Cabarrus Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery, 3892 Hwy. 73 E in Concord, Saturday, March 20, at 11 a.m

In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Joyce's honor to Tucker Hospice House, 5005 Hospice Lane, Kannapolis, NC 28081.

cabarrusfuneralandcremations.com

Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Mar. 19, 2021.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Joyce was my best friend when we were in elementary school. I often think of the good times we had together. She will be missed
Virginia Purnell
March 27, 2021
