Radie Evelyn Burgess Clontz
October 8, 1922 - April 1, 2022
Radie Evelyn Burgess Clontz, 99, of Concord, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at Accordius Health in Concord.
Radie was born Oct. 8, 1922, in North Carolina, to the late Stanley Washinton Burgess and the late Gracie Ann Preslar Burgess. She was also preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Verner Boyce Clontz; sisters, Carrie Lee Burgess Howard, Alice Odell Burgess Peninger, and Mary Isabelle Burgess Williams; and brothers, Grover Croson Burgess, Clyde Washington Burgess, John Charles Burgess, and Roy Boyce Burgess.
Radie was a loving wife, mom, sister, and friend. She had a passion for cooking and spreading love and joy in everyone's life that knew her.
Survivors include son, Rick Clontz of Concord; daughter, Carolyn and husband, Gary Taylor, of Concord; sister, Flora Mae Burgess Martin; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., Wednesday, April 6, at Hartsell Funeral Home of Concord. The graveside service will follow at 12:30 p.m. at Carolina Memorial Park Kannapolis, Hwy. 29 N at I-85, Exit 58, Concord, officiated by Elder Ronnie Loudermilk.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
at https://www.alz.org/?form=alz_donate
.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Apr. 6, 2022.