Ralph Trantom "R.T." Dickson III
1976 - 2021
BORN
1976
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Whitley's Funeral Home
1748 Dale Earnhardt Blvd
Kannapolis, NC
Ralph Trantom "R.T." Dickson III

May 31, 1976 - December 20, 2021

Ralph Trantom "R.T." Dickson III, 45, met his Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Atrium Northeast Hospital in Concord.

R.T. was born May 31, 1976, to Ralph Trantom Dickson, Jr. and Pamela Atwell Dickson. He attended South Rowan High School and ran a very successful home repair business, Elite Properties Solutions in Mooresville.

R.T. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Helen Dickson and Jay Atwell Jr. and Helen Broadway.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Corriher Dickson; daughters, Courtney B. Dickson and her fiancé, Dustin Ross, Constance "Sissy" L. Dickson, Caty M. Dickson (Michael Floyd) and Ambria N. Barbee; parents, Ralph Trantom Dickson Jr. and Pamela Atwell Dickson; in-laws, Fred and Bonnie Corriher; sister, Brandy Mullis; grandson, Koen Ray Floyd; fur babies, Maverick, Diesel and Mia "Meezy"; and extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 27, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the First Reformed Church, 210 N Central Ave. in Landis, with the celebration of life following at 2 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Eddie Graham. Interment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in China Grove.

Memorial contributions can be made in R.T.'s memory to the National Down Syndrome Society for the benefit of his daughter, Constance.

Whitley's Funeral Home

www.whitleysfuneralhome.com
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Dec. 22, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 2:00p.m.
First Reformed Church of Landis
210 North Central Avenue, Landis, NC
Dec
27
Funeral service
2:00p.m.
First Reformed Church of Landis
210 North Central Avenue, Landis, NC
Funeral services provided by:
Whitley's Funeral Home
RT was so good to my family. With a big heart, he was always willing to help and offer valued from the heart assistance. He worked his Heart to help others. Praying for his family and friends
Kathy Sloop Irvin and sons.
December 26, 2021
