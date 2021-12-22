Ralph Trantom "R.T." Dickson IIIMay 31, 1976 - December 20, 2021Ralph Trantom "R.T." Dickson III, 45, met his Lord and Savior Monday, Dec. 20, 2021, at Atrium Northeast Hospital in Concord.R.T. was born May 31, 1976, to Ralph Trantom Dickson, Jr. and Pamela Atwell Dickson. He attended South Rowan High School and ran a very successful home repair business, Elite Properties Solutions in Mooresville.R.T. was preceded in death by his grandparents, Ralph and Helen Dickson and Jay Atwell Jr. and Helen Broadway.He is survived by his wife, Mary Corriher Dickson; daughters, Courtney B. Dickson and her fiancé, Dustin Ross, Constance "Sissy" L. Dickson, Caty M. Dickson (Michael Floyd) and Ambria N. Barbee; parents, Ralph Trantom Dickson Jr. and Pamela Atwell Dickson; in-laws, Fred and Bonnie Corriher; sister, Brandy Mullis; grandson, Koen Ray Floyd; fur babies, Maverick, Diesel and Mia "Meezy"; and extended family and friends.The family will receive friends Monday, Dec. 27, from 12 to 2 p.m., at the First Reformed Church, 210 N Central Ave. in Landis, with the celebration of life following at 2 p.m., conducted by the Rev. Eddie Graham. Interment will follow in West Lawn Cemetery in China Grove.Memorial contributions can be made in R.T.'s memory to the National Down Syndrome Society for the benefit of his daughter, Constance.Whitley's Funeral Home