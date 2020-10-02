Menu
Search
Menu
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune
Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ralph "Neal" Strube Jr.
1935 - 2020
BORN
1935
DIED
2020
Ralph "Neal" Strube Jr.

June 8, 1935 - September 30, 2020

Mr. Ralph "Neal" Strube Jr., 85, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Parc at Sharon Amity in Charlotte.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park with the Rev. Keith Navey officiating. The body will lie-in-state today (Friday, Oct. 2), at Wilkinson Funeral Home until 4:30 p.m.

Mr. Strube was born June 8, 1935, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Ralph Strube Sr. and Vivian Raymer Strube. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Kerley.

Neal was U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Eva Drive Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing with the choir and at nursing homes. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed boating. He loved his family and church and will be truly missed by all those who loved him.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Whitley Strube; daughter, Julie Strube of Mt. Pleasant; stepchildren, Debbie Lambert of Charlotte, Patricia Bebber and husband, George, Rebecca Fleming, Rhonda Hylton and Jeannie Linker, all of Concord, and Mike Kiker and fiancée, Sue Belanger, of Summerville, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Strube and wife, Sue; and niece, Sylvia Strube.

Memorials may be made to Eva Drive Baptist Church, 2390 Eva Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28027; or to the Alzheimer's Association, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Wilkinson Funeral Home

www.wilkinsonfuneralhome.com

To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Concord & Kannapolis Independent Tribune on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
2
Lying in State
Wilkinson Funeral Home
100 Branchview Drive Ne PO Box 344, Concord, NC 28025
Oct
3
Graveside service
1:30p.m.
Carolina Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by:
Wilkinson Funeral Home
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.