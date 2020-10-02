Ralph "Neal" Strube Jr.
June 8, 1935 - September 30, 2020
Mr. Ralph "Neal" Strube Jr., 85, of Concord, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 30, 2020, at Parc at Sharon Amity in Charlotte.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, Oct. 3, at 1:30 p.m., at Carolina Memorial Park with the Rev. Keith Navey officiating. The body will lie-in-state today (Friday, Oct. 2), at Wilkinson Funeral Home until 4:30 p.m.
Mr. Strube was born June 8, 1935, in Cabarrus County, a son of the late Ralph Strube Sr. and Vivian Raymer Strube. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Janice Kerley.
Neal was U.S. Army veteran and was a member of Eva Drive Baptist Church. He enjoyed singing with the choir and at nursing homes. He was an avid NASCAR fan and enjoyed boating. He loved his family and church and will be truly missed by all those who loved him.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Frances Whitley Strube; daughter, Julie Strube of Mt. Pleasant; stepchildren, Debbie Lambert of Charlotte, Patricia Bebber and husband, George, Rebecca Fleming, Rhonda Hylton and Jeannie Linker, all of Concord, and Mike Kiker and fiancée, Sue Belanger, of Summerville, S.C.; 11 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Strube and wife, Sue; and niece, Sylvia Strube.
Memorials may be made to Eva Drive Baptist Church, 2390 Eva Dr. NW, Concord, NC 28027; or to the Alzheimer's Association
, 4600 Park Rd., Suite 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.
